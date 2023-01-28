Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers put in a performance which has been typical since Beale took charge, effective while not being completely efficient going forward.

Cantwell showed glimpses of what he could bring to the attack, with a clever pass into Morelos for the second goal, while it will be fantastic for Beale to have Hagi back after a year.

Different options and competition for places will hopefully allow him to mould Rangers into a slicker attacking unit. Kent and Morelos both continued their much-improved performances since the change of manager, although both need to find a more clinical edge.

All they can do is keep trying to improve slowly and hope, somehow, Celtic drop points before the next derby.