Former Leicester striker David Nugent believes the arrivals of new boss Dean Smith, as well as coaches Craig Shakespeare and John Terry, will have an uplifting effect on the playing squad as the Foxes aim to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Smith will take charge of Leicester for the first time against Manchester City on Saturday, with the team second from bottom of the table and two points from safety.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Nugent said: "I think it got a little bit stale under Brendan [Rodgers] towards the end, you could see in the way they were playing that they were low on confidence.

"When a new manager comes in, you get that bounce. Training is enthusiastic, everyone's fighting for their shirt and wants to play at the weekend.

"I think it's the right decision until the end of the season. Bringing Craig Shakespeare back and John Terry to sort the defence out - I think it's a shrewd signing bringing them in with Dean Smith and it could work."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds