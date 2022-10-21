Leeds v Fulham: Head-to-head stats
Leeds have won their past three league games against Fulham, as many as they had in their previous 15 against them. They’ve never won four consecutively against the Cottagers before.
Fulham are winless in their past five league visits to Elland Road against Leeds.
Patrick Bamford has scored in all four of his league games against Fulham for Leeds.
Aleksandar Mitrovic has been involved in six goals in his past six league appearances against Leeds (four goals, two assists).