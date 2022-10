Rangers are monitoring £5m-rated Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, but may face competition from Premier League clubs to land the English Championship's joint-top scorer. (Daily Record), external

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hopeful Leon King will be fit for Rangers' Champions League trip to Napoli on Tuesday night, after the defender was forced off at half-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Livingston due to a sickness bug. (Daily Record), external