Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

It was groundhog day for Motherwell. They failed to take their chances despite plenty of good play, and their penalty box defending was poor.

Kevin Nisbet was totally unmarked and left in acres of space for the Hibs' first goal, managed to get in front of his marker easily for his third, and Matt Penney completely switched off from a long free kick for the second.

Something has to change, which means January recruits are urgently needed. The negative momentum at Fir Park could prove hard to stop unless they turns things round quickly. The boos at full-time said it all.