Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit.

“They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.

“Ideally you want them to have some minutes before they do go. it’s a long tournament and England will be hoping to go deep. They will want them fit and firing."

I﻿n particular, Tarkowski highlighted Walker's versatility as a crucial asset for the national side.

“Kyle is an athlete, first of all," he said. "He’s got great technical ability and has played at the highest level throughout his career. He can play right-back, right wing-back and centre-back so is invaluable to England.

“You want him at 100% with the athleticism he’s got, because you don’t want him to get injured early in the tournament."

“Kalvin, along with Declan Rice, was a key player too [last summer]. I think Kalvin will have seen Jude Bellingham break through and how well he’s done, so he’ll be desperate to get back involved.

“Between the three of them, Jordan Henderson too, there’s competition.”

