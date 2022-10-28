Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management.

The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row.

As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday, Lampard said: "On the back of the results going into that Palace game, we needed a result and a performance and the lads delivered, but we need to do that consistently now and improve.

"For sure that's the next challenge. This league is hard, it won't be easy to do, not many do except the top teams. We were in a good moment last week but we go to a difficult opponent who are playing well themselves so it all starts again."