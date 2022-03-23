'I enjoy having a manager who pushes you to your limits'

Harry Kane says he is feeling the benefits of Tottenham boss Antonio Conte pushing players to their “limits”.

After a slow start to the season, Kane has now scored 12 Premier League goals, including seven in his past seven games.

"He's a fantastic coach and since he came in we've got on really well," said the striker, who is on international duty with England.

"I feel physically in a better place. We train really hard, we work hard every day, and I feel the benefits of that in how I feel physically and even mentally, with that mental sharpness.

"I am in a really good place. I feel like I am in good form but, as always, I feel like I can keep improving and Antonio is definitely a manager who will keep pushing you to your limits.

"I enjoy having someone like that who is the manager."