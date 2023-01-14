Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.

"It wasn't a tactical game, it was more of a fighting game. We showed spirit and then an early goal in the second half changes the tone of the game. We came back, created some things, we hit the bar but then, typically at the moment, we concede a free-kick and it goes in our net.

"Obviously, it's disappointing. It was a big game for us and we lost."

On off-field situation having an impact: "No, I'm completely focused on what we're doing on the pitch. The off-field noise is there but the things we can control as staff and players is on the pitch - and today we got beaten."

On the board missing the game due to safety concerns: "It's a difficult period. There is so much passion at this club for the right reasons, everyone wants the best for the club. Of course, over the years we've come in a direction where we were in a relegation battle last year and again this year."