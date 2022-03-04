Transfer news: Ajax's Mazraoui snubs Premier League move

Arsenal's chances of signing defender Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax appear to be over after the 24-year-old said he has no desire to move to the Premier League if he does decide to leave the Amsterdam club. (De Telegraaf, via Sun), external

Arsenal's hopes of signing Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa have received a "huge" boost, with the Midlands club said to be willing to listen to offers after Villa boss Steven Gerrard judged that the England international is not a striker he needs. (Football Insider), external

Barcelona are looking to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer, with talks between intermediaries said to have already taken place. Arsenal had also both been linked with the 24-year-old Portugal international. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, a move to the Gunners is on the cards for Club Bruges winger Noa Lang, with the 22-year-old almost certain to leave the Belgian club. (De Standaard, via TEAMtalk), external

