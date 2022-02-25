Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been speaking to the media before the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Here are the main lines from the news conference:

Bobby Firmino will not be available for the final but Diogo Jota "isn't ruled out" but "it will be a challenge" to have him ready to play.

On the importance of the final, he said: "We go for this game on Sunday with all we have. We will see the fans, hear them, feel them."

He described facing Chelsea at Wembley as "a tough game", before adding: "We really look forward to it."

"We are going there to compete against the Champions League winners and we know it will be a tough game. We have to be spot on, but we really look forward to it," he added.

On his relationship with Klopp, the assistant manager said: "He's so much more than a coach to me. I am grateful and happy how we work together."

