E﻿verton v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Everton v Crystal palace head-to-head stats over 26 Premier League games. Wins: Everton 12, Palace 6. Goals: Everton 41, Palace 27. Clean sheets: Everton 9, Palace 6.Getty Images

  • After losing four of their first six Premier League home games against Crystal Palace, Everton are unbeaten in their past seven against the Eagles at Goodison Park.

  • Crystal Palace have won just one of their past 15 Premier League games against Everton, beating them 3-1 at Selhurst Park last season.

  • Only against Wolves (three) has Everton’s Alex Iwobi scored more Premier League goals than he has against Crystal Palace (two).

  • Crystal Palace are winless in their past six Premier League away games (drawn four, lost two).