Goodwin on fighting for his job, board talks & 'appalling' defensive record

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media the day after his side's 5-0 hammering by Hearts.

Here are the key lines from the press conference:

  • Goodwin "wholeheartedly believes" he is the right man for the job, adding he is determined to fight "tooth and nail" to make sure he is the manager for a long time.

  • Asked if he has had any assurances about his position, he says he has spoken to couple of members of the board and has a scheduled meeting with chairman Dave Cormack later.

  • Goodwin says he doesn't need assurances, pointing out that prior to Stephen Glass, the club gave managers time to get things done.

  • He admits there have been "open and honest" conversations within the group after their heavy defeat at Tynecastle.

  • Goodwin accepts his pledge when appointed to fix the defence hasn't come to fruition and that their "appalling" record cannot continue.

  • Monday's Scottish Cup tie Darvel is "a game we have to win".

SNS