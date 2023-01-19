Goodwin on fighting for his job, board talks & 'appalling' defensive record
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media the day after his side's 5-0 hammering by Hearts.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
Goodwin "wholeheartedly believes" he is the right man for the job, adding he is determined to fight "tooth and nail" to make sure he is the manager for a long time.
Asked if he has had any assurances about his position, he says he has spoken to couple of members of the board and has a scheduled meeting with chairman Dave Cormack later.
Goodwin says he doesn't need assurances, pointing out that prior to Stephen Glass, the club gave managers time to get things done.
He admits there have been "open and honest" conversations within the group after their heavy defeat at Tynecastle.
Goodwin accepts his pledge when appointed to fix the defence hasn't come to fruition and that their "appalling" record cannot continue.
Monday's Scottish Cup tie Darvel is "a game we have to win".