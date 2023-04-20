Who is Leeds' toughest ever player?
We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Leeds and Billy Bremner got the nod.
Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:
Peter: Norman Hunter was a legend, a real hard man. You don't earn the nickname 'bite your legs' for nothing. I met him when I was 12 years old and got his autograph. A really hard man on the pitch but a gentleman off it.
Josh: Based on the era when I became a fan it's between Lee bowyer and Paddy Kisnorbo. Kisnorbo was a defensive rock and Bowyer was an absolute tiger in midfield in our Champions League days.
Mark: Of course there was Billy Bremner, Berardi has been mentioned too. However, I'd go for David Batty, hard as nails, physical and a clinical passer. 'Batts' is also underrated for his quality and displayed his class in his second spell at Elland Road.
Graham: Johnny Giles. Tough as they came but also a creative, skilful player. Never took a backward step, as Keegan can testify.