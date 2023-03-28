Buddies pair unused in Socceroos defeat

St Mirren pair Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain were confined to a watching brief from the bench as Australia fell to a 2-1 friendly defeat to Ecuador on Tuesday.

Midfielder Baccus had started the 3-1 win over the same opposition four days previously, but was one of seven changes in Melbourne as Graham Arnold utilised his squad.

The Socceroos led at the break through Brandon Borello's first international goal, but Ecuador skipper Pervis Estupinan levelled from the spot and William Pacho headed the winner in a physical and high-octane friendly.