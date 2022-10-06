Hasenhuttl on job threat, trusting his players and facing Man City
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from the Southampton boss:
When asked if his job is under threat, he replied: "I don’t have a different feeling about my job than any other manager in the Premier League. You need to get results."
He was asked to give a message to Saints fans. He said: "We see that progress is there but the Premier League is tough. We want to show a brave team and hopefully a successful one."
Hasenhuttl said he "fully trusts" his players and knows they can score the goals needed to win games.
Adam Armstrong and Juan Larios should both be available despite missing some training this week.
He said Manchester City have got even stronger and added: "It is not easy to defend, but we will find a way to do it."
On what is the minimum requirement from his players this weekend, he said: "I want to take something out of this game. We have shown against them in the past that we can be a nasty opponent."