Arteta on new contracts, Nelson and Bodo/Glimt
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s Europa League game with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
The club is working on potential new contracts for young stars such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba: “We have to plan for the future and we want to reward the players that in our opinion have a big future for the club. When we have something to announce, we will.”
On a tough fixture schedule with Liverpool up next on Sunday: “It’s a test for the squad in terms of the numbers and the quality.”
He plans to unleash Reiss Nelson on the Europa League: “We wanted him back to see if we can take him to the next level. Reiss is special and now he is going to have an opportunity.”
Arteta says his squad is ready for Bodo/Glimt, who sit second in Norway's top tier: “We’ve done our homework. We need to stay humble and improve and then raise competition within members of the squad.”