Fulham: Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Back in August, everyone anticipated this game would be a seriously spicy affair, with ex-Fulham boss Scott Parker in the opposition dugout. Now though, even the most loyal Parker fan at Bournemouth would have to concede that both clubs have seen better days once they dispensed with his services. Gary O'Neil has delivered an upturn in both performances and results leaving the Cherries upwardly mobile.

Fulham's early optimism has dissipated following a senseless Nathaniel Chalobah tackle and all those VAR controversies at West Ham. But Marco Silva has made the Whites more competitive in the Premier League than expected and, if Fulham can count on Joao Palhinha and Aleksandar Mitrovic, they can match most at this level.

Their adventurous approach means Fulham's matches are watchable and I'd back the boys to finish above Saturday's opposition at the end of the season.

Bournemouth: Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

It's early days, but Bournemouth are currently above Fulham after nine games, having had arguably tougher fixtures.

Most neutrals would anticipate our clubs will end up relatively close, albeit lower than our current lofty heights. We've had equally impressive starts, but both would happily take 17th for a first season back in the top flight.

Due to the contrasting ways each club relies on their 'main man', I believe it will be Bournemouth that will end up higher come May.

An injury to Mitrovic could derail Fulham's season. I'm not convinced they have an adequate replacement to suit their style, whereas Bournemouth have less reliance on Dominic Solanke, with Kieffer Moore showing he can lead the line well.

Mitrovic has six goals so far, Solanke has one, yet Bournemouth sit higher in the table. This could be a defining factor for me, I think Bournemouth will edge it… just!