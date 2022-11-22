M﻿artindale on awards, objectives, and Rangers

G﻿eorge O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston head coach David Martindale has been speaking to the media after he was awarded the Premiership manager of the month award for November.

H﻿ere are the key points from the press conference:

  • Credits his players and staff for winning manager of the month. Says it isn't an individual award.

  • T﻿he club have a couple of trialists coming in from the Scandinavian leagues, but any signings would require players to leave Almondvale.

  • The club's primary objective is staying in the Premiership, but believes the squad he has is capable of finishing in the top four.

  • Thinks Michael Beale would be a "great fit" as Rangers manager, and says that it's easier for managers with experience in British football to hit the ground running.

  • W﻿asn't surprised that Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked, because of Rangers' recent poor form.