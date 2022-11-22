Martindale on awards, objectives, and Rangers
George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland
Livingston head coach David Martindale has been speaking to the media after he was awarded the Premiership manager of the month award for November.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Credits his players and staff for winning manager of the month. Says it isn't an individual award.
The club have a couple of trialists coming in from the Scandinavian leagues, but any signings would require players to leave Almondvale.
The club's primary objective is staying in the Premiership, but believes the squad he has is capable of finishing in the top four.
Thinks Michael Beale would be a "great fit" as Rangers manager, and says that it's easier for managers with experience in British football to hit the ground running.
Wasn't surprised that Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked, because of Rangers' recent poor form.