W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea's new owners didn't sack Thomas Tuchel because he wasn't getting the results they wanted or because they didn't think that he would help their team to succeed this season. By their own admission, they sacked their Champions League-winning coach because they didn't think he was the right manager to work with them in the way they want.

Given that, one would hope they're ready to stand by their chosen replacement for the long haul.

A dreadful result this weekend has brought the first negative murmurs of Graham Potter's time in charge from the wider world, and the first real questions about his capability to take this team back to the level it is expected to be at. It's an exceptionally competitive Premier League this season, with no easy points, and no margin for error for anyone.

There were a lot of Chelsea fans - perhaps a majority - who weren't happy with the sacking of Tuchel. Now that deed is done, they will be expecting their new owners to be true to their principles and back Potter's long-term vision.

If they fail to do that, they will have undermined their own reasoning for sacking one of the world's top coaches.