N﻿eil Johnston, BBC Sport

Having started the season with three successive Premier League defeats, West Ham's campaign is gathering momentum.

This was their second win at London Stadium this week, after Monday's Premier League success against Bournemouth, while they have five wins out of five in their Europa Conference League group.

In addition, the Hammers have won three of their past five Premier League games before Moyes' return to his former club Manchester United on Sunday.

If the manager could have any complaints about this latest win, it was that they should have won by a more handsome margin.

The Hammers registered 15 attempts, five on target.

Yet they had to rely on another penalty to secure maximum points, Manuel Lanzini beating the keeper for pace and power from the spot. It was West Ham's 10th goal of the group stage - three of them have come from the spot.