M﻿att Gault, BBC Sport

After a frustrating draw at Southampton and failure to secure top spot in their Europa League group by losing to PSV Eindhoven, this was Arsenal back to their brilliant best.

Dominant from the outset, the Gunners went ahead early through Gabriel Martinelli, and while Forest created a couple of chances before the break, it was game over after Reiss Nelson's quickfire double.

Arsenal supporters will be heartened by Nelson's thrilling return to the team. It was his first Premier League appearance since August 2021 and he wasted no time in reminding everyone what he can offer.

With Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard rubbing salt in Forest's wounds, Arsenal reclaimed top spot in emphatic fashion.

It was Arsenal's biggest home league win under Mikel Arteta and they will now look to seal top spot in the Europa League before travelling to Chelsea next Sunday.

The only downside, of course, was Bukayo Saka's injury. The England winger trudged straight down the tunnel after being withdrawn.

However, with Arteta tight-lipped in his post-match interviews, Arsenal and England fans must wait for an update on the 21-year-old's fitness three weeks out from the World Cup.