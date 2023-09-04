'No one is thinking about the table,' says Slattery

Motherwell "are not getting carried away", despite sitting level on points at the top of the table, says Callum Slattery.

The midfielder scored the sole goal at Tynecastle as 10-man Well collected all three points to remain at the summit of the Scottish Premiership with Celtic but the 24-year-old stressed "no one is thinking about the table".

"The manager drums into us to take each game as it comes and it will be the same when we come back from the international break," he told BBC Scotland.

"We have got ourselves in a good position but we need to keep it up. Keep that spirit up and give ourselves every chance come a Saturday."

He was quick to credit that spirit and belief within the group comes from manager, Stuart Kettlewell.

"There is just a togetherness in the group," he added. "We work together day in, day out on the training field with the manager and that is one of the key aspects of it.

"If we stick together as a group, we can win the game. We are a real team and stick together. Even when we went down to ten men, you have do do that and we were brilliant."