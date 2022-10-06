Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin reckons evening kick-offs "could be a success" for Scottish clubs - and says the Dons' 4,000-strong travelling support this weekend shows they back the move.

Goodwin's side are away to Dundee United on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 18:00 BST.

The Irishman won’t be in the dugout as he begins a six game touchline ban.

He said: “This is a new one, 6 o’clock on a Saturday, but I am very open-minded, I don’t mind trying anything. I think that will appeal to a lot of people out there.

"The fact we are bringing 4,000 supporters down the road from Aberdeen would suggest our fans are behind it too.

“Both clubs should be congratulated for thinking outside the box, trying something a little different and hopefully Aberdeen come out on top.

"That is what I want, but hopefully the whole occasion for everybody is a success."