Leicester City v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Jamie Vardy

  • Between them, Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing have either scored or assisted 10 of Bournemouth's 12 Premier League away goals this season.

  • After a run of nine consecutive wins between February 2021 and October 2022, Leicester have lost their past three Premier League games against promoted sides.

  • Bournemouth have won their past two Premier League games against Leicester, despite trailing at half-time both times. No team has ever won three in a row against an opponent when losing at the interval before.