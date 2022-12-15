Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet, making his first appearance since February, and midfielder Kyle Magennis return from injury as Hibs manager Lee Johnson makes four changes from the team that lost 1-0 away to Kilmarnock on 12 November.

Forward Elie Youan and centre-half Rocky Bushiri also return to the starting XI as Nohan Kenneh, Lewis Stevenson, Elias Melkersen and Mykola Kukharevych drop out, all but the latter to the subs' bench.

Veteran winger Aiden McGeady is among the subs for the first time since being injured in the League Cup in July, while striker Harry McKirdy is also on the bench after injury.

