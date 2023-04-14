West Ham v Arsenal: Pick of the stats
West Ham United have won just two of their past 29 Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L22), winning 2-0 away in August 2015 and 1-0 at home in January 2019.
Arsenal are the only team yet to lose a Premier League game when scoring the first goal this season, winning 18 and drawing three. However, they did let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool last time out.
West Ham have won two of their past three Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 14. They are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since October, but lost 5-1 in their last home game against Newcastle.