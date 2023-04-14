West Ham United have won just two of their past 29 Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L22), winning 2-0 away in August 2015 and 1-0 at home in January 2019.

Arsenal are the only team yet to lose a Premier League game when scoring the first goal this season, winning 18 and drawing three. However, they did let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool last time out.