Ask your questions on Lopetegui's Wolves challenge
Wolves have finally got their man - six years on from their first effort to appoint him.
Julen Lopetegui is due to start work at Molineux on 14 November, after the Premier League breaks for the World Cup.
However, he's inheriting a side currently in the relegation places that have scored just six league goals this season.
So, what questions do you want answering by our Wolves expert?
What are the priorities in the Spaniard's in-tray? What should the realistic expectation be? What players might he target?