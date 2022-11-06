West Ham boss David Moyes to BBC Sport: "We didn’t play well enough. We couldn’t have expected much more [from the result]. A draw wouldn’t have been wrong but Palace played better than we did.

"We got in front when we didn’t look like it in the game but then we let Palace into the game. It was terrible. Second one we looked more likely to score.

"No complaints with the result."

On the VAR decision which overturned a West Ham penalty: "I heard from our staff it looked soft so by all accounts VAR made the right decision."

Is he surprised by the performance? "A little bit. The players were in confident mood. We took positives from Manchester United and a good result in midweek.

"We expected to come here and continue our good run. We didn’t play well. Palace did play well at times. We shot ourselves in the foot. We should have gone in 1-0 up at half-time."