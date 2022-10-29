Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Rodgers said

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to BT Sport: "The players carried out the gameplan as well as we could have asked them to. You have to still be in the game with 20 minutes to go. Defensively we were very, very good but we lacked belief at times and that let us down.

"We had good chances in the game and we were unfortunate not to nick something. You have to concede that you are playing arguably the best team in the world, they can play through you and around you.

"There are lots of elements we can be better in. But the spirit of the team and the mentality was we kept fighting."