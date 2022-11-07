W﻿e asked for your reaction after Saturday's game at King Power Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

S﻿arah: We fought hard, but still let the game slip away from us - and yet again went down to 10 men. Why? We seriously need to concentrate on staying up, but playing this way - even with a brilliant manager - will result in one outcome: going down! Then we'll lose him and many star players.

M﻿ark: The challenge facing Lopetegui with this group of players is immense. The squad needs a major overhaul to compete at this level. Only three players can emerge with any credit from Saturday - Ruben Neves, Goncalo Guedes and Boubacar Traore. I truly hope Lopetegui is given the funds needed in January. Otherwise, relegation is almost inevitable. Just not good enough.

L﻿ee: Great play from Wolves - brilliant response after the first goal by Brighton. Excellent penalty by Neves. However, the problem is with the back four - as it has been all season. The decision to get rid of Coady and Dendonker was crazy.

Brighton fans

A﻿lan: A very good performance in the first half, but poor against 10-man Wolves until the very late substitutions.

J﻿ason: Everyone is calling for Dunk to go to Qatar, but I would take Solly March any day.