Brighton v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Having lost each of their first six Premier League meetings with Liverpool, Brighton are unbeaten in their last three against the Reds (W1 D2).

Liverpool are winless in their last three meetings with Brighton (D2 L1) – they’ve never gone four without a victory against the Seagulls in all competitions.

Brighton have lost each of their last four Premier League games – they last lost five consecutive league games back in April 2007 as a League One side.