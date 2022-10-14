'We want to do well for him' - Stacey on O'Neil job prospects
Bournemouth full-back Jack Stacey says the squad "want to do well" for interim boss Gary O'Neil as he continues his audition for the permanent job at Vitality Stadium.
"Gaz has always been great," Stacey told BBC Radio Solent. "He had good relationships when he was first-team coach and he hasn't lost that personal side since he became manager.
"He's a man I want to go on and do well for. There's a really feel-good atmosphere around the training ground and he's done such a good job."
Stacey has been on the fringe of the Bournemouth first team this season since the 4-0 defeat at Manchester City but impressed in a 18-minute cameo against Leicester last Saturday.
“Whenever I’m sat on the bench, I’m always waiting and weighing up the game and how I can impact it when I come on,” he said.
“I like to carry the ball and take the pressure off the defence. I’ve not had many opportunities to do that so I was raring to go when I came onto the pitch.”