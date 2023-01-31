Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Sean Dyche is no stranger to Everton's soft underbelly which has left them looking even more at risk of relegation this season than when they only secured safety in their penultimate league game last term.

Not only is he no stranger to it - he actually pointed it out publicly while at Burnley.

When the Clarets trailed 2-1 to Everton at half-time in a crucial relegation match at Turf Moor in April, Dyche later revealed what he had said to Burnley's players to inspire a comeback to win 3-2.

"I said to them at half-time: 'I'm not sure these know how to win a game, away from home particularly,'" he said.

Everton proved Dyche was correct.

The statistics suggest the Toffees still do not know, with the problem applying at home as well as away after losing three successive games at Goodison Park against fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers and bottom club Southampton, with a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton sandwiched in between.

And that is why Frank Lampard went and Dyche is in.

