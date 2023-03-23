Four years ago today County lifted the Challenge Cup for the third time.

Josh Mullin's double followed by Jamie Lindsay's cracking finish completed the comeback for County who were 1-0 down against Welsh opponents, Connah's Quay Nomads at the Caledonian Stadium, with just 15 minutes to go.

But, a cool, calm and composed final quarter-of-an-hour from Stuart Kettlewell's side ensured the cup would be staying up north in a deserved victory for the dominant side.