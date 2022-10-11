C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Bill Foley's exciting new reign appears to be in full motion. Despite not being able to take full control yet because of Financial Fair Play testing, the incoming new Bournemouth chairman looks to have set out his plans.

Among those looks to be a new stadium, the continued building of the new training ground at Canford Magna, and investment for Gary O'Neil - or whoever comes in.

As we have seen at Nottingham Forest, changing the wheel might not necessarily be the best thing to do, so I hope Bill is impressed by Gary and will give him the opportunity he has thus far taken with both hands, despite some 'experts' suggesting he shouldn't.

I'd say the only person who would be ahead of him in the queue would be Eddie Howe, and he won't be leaving Newcastle.

These are exciting times, but also times when die-hard Cherries fans will hope Bill keeps with the mantra of the club and sticks with the man at the helm.

After all, it worked with Eddie and look where we are now.