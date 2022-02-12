Watford 0-2 Brighton: Graham Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "One of our better performances in terms of controlling the game away as much as you can in the Premier League. Apart from a 15-minute spell in the second half, I thought we were in a good place in the game. It is not easy to create chances against Roy's teams. The personality of the players was really good.

"It was a fantastic finish from Neal [Maupay]. I was sat down and it wasn't the easiest of views. It looked a really good finish from a nice period of play. You have to wait for the right time to attack. It was a good ball from Tariq and a nice goal.

"We reacted well throughout the game. When we lost the ball we reacted well. We passed it with patience and, when we could, with a purpose. It is not easy. The boys had courage and personality.

"It is nice for the fans to enjoy their day. All we do is go to Old Trafford on Tuesday and to get three points and play well. We are looking forward. We respect the competition and table. We are in a good position. We want more points. This is a hungry group."