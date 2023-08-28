Next Hibs boss must bring 'continuity' from academy to first team - Thomson

Kevin Thomson says Hibernian's next manager must "bring back the identity and ethos" of the club, as the former Hibee expresses his interest in the role.

The ex-Scotland midfielder, who made 126 appearances for Hibs across two spells after coming through their youth system, believes it is imperative that a long-term structure is put in place from the academy to the first team

"The club should be driven by youth, the academy should be flourishing," he said on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "The next person in charge should have a better plan in place that there's longevity there short-term.

"Hibs are the perfect club for long-term values and goals and academy should be aligned to that, whichever name comes in, they should be looking to have that continuity.

"I'm not naive, I understand the fans want to see their team win every week and see money spent every season on first-team players that can be the next hero, but I think that's a short-term view," Thomson, who isn't currently in charge of a club, added.

"I don't think there's an expectation to win the league or to win cups every season but I think there is an expectation to have a team that the supporters can be proud of.

"They need the right person who can bring the identity and the ethos back to Easter Road."

The 38-year-old last led Kelty Hearts to the Scottish League 2 title in 2022, but has been without a club since then. When pressed on his interest in this vacant role, he said, "I'm interested in any job, really!"

"Everybody knows I'm available, I'm a forward thinker and it's the way I've always been," he said.

"When the next opportunity comes, if it does comes then I'll be ready to give my all to it."