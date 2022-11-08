M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Saturday's home defeat by Leicester City was a clear reminder that last season’s flirtation with relegation is still very much rattling round the mind of Evertonians - and understandably so.

Even in this early part of the season, the nerves are palpable, especially after a loss at Goodison Park to a side who have had a similarly stuttering start.

The nervous tension was evident during a Bonfire Night performance that lacked both sparkle and fizz. Every time Everton tried to play out from the back the home fans were eager to voice their internal jitters, which unintentionally seemed to seep into the minds of the players.

This Everton side have improved in terms of characters and team spirit, but there will always be a hangover after the trials and tribulations of last season. A ‘revert-to-type' mentality is easy for players to slip into.

The manager has been keen to remind us all not to get carried away, in both victory and defeat. Progress isn’t linear and there will always be inconsistencies.

Everton are testament to that. And it's important we remember it if we are to lock last season into the vaults, never to be reminded of it again.