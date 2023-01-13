Mahon's ill-fated Saints spell ends early

John Mahon has left St Johnstone by mutual consent with 18 months left on his deal.

The 23-year-old Irish defender joined from Sligo Rovers a year ago for an undisclosed fee but has made only seven appearances for the Perth club.

Manager Callum Davidson suggested last month that Mahon should go out on loan.

"You look at the size of our squad and how well Alex Mitchell and Ryan McGowan have done," he said. "It's been difficult for John to get back in and it's important he goes and plays.

"Ideally I'd like him to go to a Scottish team with a view to coming back here. We didn't bring him in just to let him go.”

However, that plan has now been shelved and a Saints statement confirmed Mahon's departure, adding: "The club thanks him for his contribution at McDiarmid Park and wish him well for the future."