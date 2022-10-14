Difference in levels is 'scary' - George

Shamal George has been impressed by the standard of Scottish football since joining Livingston this summer – but witnessed the “scary” step up in standard to Champions League level in midweek.

The former Colchester keeper, who hails from Birkenhead, started his senior career at Liverpool and was at Ibrox on Wednesday to see the Reds thrash Rangers 7-1.

Ahead of Livi's cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Saturday, before he faces the Old Firm in successive matches, George said: "You realise how good Rangers and Celtic are and then you realise how good the next level is, Liverpool and the Premier League teams.

"The difference in levels is quite scary but not taking anything away from Rangers, a great club and great team so, looking forward to Ibrox.

"Saturday is massive. It is like a cup final. Going to Rangers and Celtic, we need to go there positive, if we get a result on Saturday our confidence will be high."