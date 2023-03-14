Rangers' Jack gets Scotland call

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been called up by Scotland for this month's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden.

Jack, 31, made his Scotland debut in 2017 and has 14 caps in an injury-interrupted career.

Back-up Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie was on the bench for Scotland's last outing - a 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey in November - but misses out this time with uncapped trio Angus Gunn, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly vying for the number one spot.