David Martindale's side have two home friendlies lined up against Scottish League 1 sides next month.

First up is the visit of Queen of the South on Saturday, 1 July at 15:00 BST, followed by Alloa Athletic's trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena three days later (19:45 kick-off).

The real action gets under way on 15 July when Livingston begin their Viaplay Cup campaign at Brechin City.