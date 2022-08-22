Transfer news: Antony eager to sign for Man Utd before the deadline

Ajax winger Antony is pushing to join Manchester United before the close of the summer transfer window. (Goal)

United remain in the hunt for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo but are only likely to sign one of the forwards before the window closes. (Telegraph)

The club are also gearing up for one last push this month to sign Frenkie de Jong. (Marcel van der Kraan, via Express)

Casemiro is set to sign from Real Madrid but will not be at the game against Liverpool on Monday as his visa has yet to be completed. (Athletic - subscription)

Meanwhile, any move for Harry Maguire will be blocked, after Chelsea made an enquiry for the defender. (Sun)

