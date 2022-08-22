Ajax winger Antony is pushing to join Manchester United before the close of the summer transfer window. (Goal), external

United remain in the hunt for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo but are only likely to sign one of the forwards before the window closes. (Telegraph), external

The club are also gearing up for one last push this month to sign Frenkie de Jong. (Marcel van der Kraan, via Express), external

Casemiro is set to sign from Real Madrid but will not be at the game against Liverpool on Monday as his visa has yet to be completed. (Athletic - subscription), external

Meanwhile, any move for Harry Maguire will be blocked, after Chelsea made an enquiry for the defender. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column