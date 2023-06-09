Inter's quiet confidence

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Judging by the words of Matteo Darmian and Lautaro Martinez, the mood in the Inter Milan camp is one of determination and quiet confidence.

There is a realisation of the task they face against Manchester City but they were both keen to pointing out how they came through a tough group containing Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Inter believe it is time the trophy came back to Milan for the first time in 13 years. Yes, City are overwhelming favourites but there is no way they will under-estimate Simone Inzaghi's team.