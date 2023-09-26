Howe says he thinks the injury that forced Harvey Barnes off against Sheffield United is "quite substantial". He added: "It's an injury to his foot, just below the toe. We've had the scans and now we're waiting now a specialist opinion on what's next and whether there's surgery involved or not."

On rotating his squad after a busy period: "I need to assess everybody physically first from Sunday. There's a couple of players carrying certain injuries. We do have players that are really keen to play and show what they can do. We will have to utilise the squad, especially with what we have coming up next week."

Howe said there was a "very good feeling" in the dressing room after Sunday's 8-0 win, stating: "Nothing can replicate the feeling of scoring goals. I thought the team functioned really well and there was a confidence and a nice rhythm - long may that continue."

On Anthony Gordon's start to the season: "He's had an outstanding start to the season. What's pleased me most is his fitness levels and athleticism is really coming to the fore. He's adding goals and assists which is great to see."

On Kieran Tripper's recent form: "Technically he's so good. Not just from dead balls but from open play, his use of the ball is second to none. It's sometimes difficult from those deep positions to find a pass and find a way out but he manages to do it time and again. He's been an incredible player for us."

Howe expressed his pleasure in recording three clean sheets in a row: "I think there's been a real steeliness in the last three displays. There's been an improvement in our general shape. Nick (Pope) was outstanding against Milan to help us keep a clean sheet but sometimes you need different things to keep the opposition out. Those qualities are so important to us."