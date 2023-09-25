Manchester United are weighing up a move for Atletico Madrid's Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 30, if they decide to show Andre Onana the exit door after his poor start to life at Old Trafford. (Fichajes - in Spanish, external)

United and Everton are among the clubs monitoring the progress of 19-year-old Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton. (Alan Nixon via Teamtalk, external)

Meanwhile, Manchester United cannot rule out Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani making a sixth offer to buy the club from the Glazer family. (Express, external)

