Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen West Ham score and Paolo di Canio's sensational volley against Wimbledon in 2000 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Mick: The best goal I have seen supporting West Ham United is a three-way tie between Trevor Brooking (away at Derby in 1975), Paul Goddard (against Liverpool in the 1981 League Cup final) and Frank McAvennie (against Chelsea 1986). Breathtaking!

Andy: Best West Ham goal I ever saw was Trevor Brooking’s header against Arsenal to win the FA Cup in 1980 - not because of its brilliance, but because of its significance.

Bob: Best goal I ever saw was scored by John Dick. I was watching my first West Ham game, against Manchester United, and it was a home win in 1958. I saw him kick it, then heard it hit the back of the net. A great player and a great man.

Paul: My best West Ham goal is between three: Di Canio against Wimbledon in 2000, Dimitri Payet's free-kick against Crystal Palace in 2016 or Andy Carroll's scissor-kick in 2017, also against Palace.