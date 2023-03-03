Rangers v Kilmarnock: Commentator's notes

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Michael Beale could scarcely have hoped for a better fixture in which to bounce back from Viaply Cup disappointment for a variety of reasons: Rangers’ impressive domestic home record, Kilmarnock’s woeful away results and their failure to score, never mind win on their last four visits to Ibrox.

Beale was blunt in his admission that the performance at Hampden on Sunday fell well short of what he finds acceptable. But in truth many of Rangers’ results in his time in charge have masked below-par displays, not least their last two home games against Ross County and Partick Thistle, both of which I’ve witnessed first-hand.

The Rangers manager was criticised in some quarters for not starting his recent signings Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin on Sunday but he was entitled to expect a better showing from the same starting XI that produced their most impressive performance of his tenure in the 3-0 win at Tynecastle a month ago.

Arguably they could get away with playing within themselves on Saturday against a side yet to register an away victory in the Premiership, but Derek McInnes will look to exploit any post-League Cup blues to enhance his side’s hopes of drawing away from the relegation zone.

McInnes and some of his squad have spoken of taking heart from having pushed both Rangers and Celtic relatively close in recent weeks, with the 3-2 defeat by this weekend’s opponents at Rugby Park in January of particular relevance.

With the two teams directly above them in the league facing each other, this would be a timely moment to add to the two points Killie have earned on the road to date.

But to do so they must find greater potency in front of goal. That defeat by Rangers was the only time they’ve scored more than once in their last 10 matches and their standing as the league’s lowest scorers has to change if they are to get out of difficulty.