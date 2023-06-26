“Liney, Hamilton, Cox, Seith, Ure, Wishart, Smith, Penman, Cousin, Gilzean and Robertson and that was the team. If they had an injury anywhere or someone was suspended, Brown got a game."

Like many a Dee of a certain age, Craig Brown could still recite the title-winning team of 1962 without missing a beat.

He, of course, had a front row seat to the greatest side the club ever produced and had there been the option of substitutes back in the day, Brown reckoned he'd of maybe broke come some sort of record...

"There were no substitutes, otherwise I would have got a record number of subs appearances! But I was honoured to be in that group of players," he told BBC Scotland in an interview last year.

Known best for his management career, his playing days were cut short by a recurring knee injury.

“I got a knee injury at Rangers and unfortunately for me, and a lot of the other young players, Rangers did not have a qualified physiotherapist at that time," the former Scotland manager said.

"I got transferred to Dundee and the doctor said to me, ‘How long have you had this?’, ’18 months’ I say, ‘What? That should have been treated!’.

“I went on a six month loan to Dundee originally, I done well there and I played in the second team. Shankly said to me, ‘I’m no playing you in the first team, son, they might see you and think you’re good enough to go back there!"